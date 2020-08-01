Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,982 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 197.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Godaddy stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,263,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

