National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

NYSE:NNN opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

