Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,160 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,127,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $188.00 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 133.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.13.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $2,477,633.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

