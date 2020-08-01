Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,586 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 373.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after buying an additional 750,165 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 161,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP opened at $37.52 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -288.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Consumer Edge cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

