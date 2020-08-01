Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Holdings Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3717 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

