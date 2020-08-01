Strs Ohio Sells 16,600 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 111.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:SSD opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.59.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.