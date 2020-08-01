Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,507 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

