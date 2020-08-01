Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI opened at $149.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUI shares. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

