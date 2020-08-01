Strs Ohio Buys 8,203 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,413,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,048 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,598,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.98.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.