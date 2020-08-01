Strs Ohio Sells 4,600 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $505,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $43.07 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 505.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 10,724 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 10,724 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc
2,636 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
2,636 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $480,000 in Workiva Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $480,000 in Workiva Inc
Westrock Co Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Westrock Co Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
XPO Logistics Inc Stake Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
XPO Logistics Inc Stake Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 9,956 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 9,956 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report