Strs Ohio Sells 4,600 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $505,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $43.07 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 505.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

