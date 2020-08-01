Strs Ohio Has $1.44 Million Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,570,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG opened at $101.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

