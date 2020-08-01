Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,559,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 161,444 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 144,450 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,823,000 after purchasing an additional 77,064 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $68.53 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

