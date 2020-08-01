Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,189.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 282.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $330,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

THS stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

