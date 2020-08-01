Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of JCI opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

