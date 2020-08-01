Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

