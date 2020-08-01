Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,486 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Element Solutions worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2,185.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,491,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,846 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

