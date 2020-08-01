Strs Ohio Has $1.51 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 580.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,474,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

