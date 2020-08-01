Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Verint Systems worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 144.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

