Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.