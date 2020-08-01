First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 382,894 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 834.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,894 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Aramark worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,820,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,552 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aramark by 404.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,160,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Aramark’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

