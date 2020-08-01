Strs Ohio Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $198.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.27. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

