Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Archrock worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Archrock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Archrock by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Archrock by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Archrock Inc has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

