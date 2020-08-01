SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in SYNNEX by 4,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SYNNEX by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $124.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

