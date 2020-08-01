Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $50.43 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of -0.40.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.