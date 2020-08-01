Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,629,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 981,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after acquiring an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $52,742,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,435.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 407,981 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,970. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $171.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $184.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

