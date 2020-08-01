Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW stock opened at $210.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.54.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.