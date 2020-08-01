Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,417.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

HLF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.01. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

