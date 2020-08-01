Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stake Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Getty Realty worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 65.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 462.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 528,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

GTY stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

