Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1,902.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rollins by 10.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

ROL stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

