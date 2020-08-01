First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,492 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $156,296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,613,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after acquiring an additional 123,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,658,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 81,474 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $306.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.01 and its 200-day moving average is $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Paul David Miller sold 4,836 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.14, for a total value of $1,528,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,259.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 8,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $2,641,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,352 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

