Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,412,000 after buying an additional 293,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,458,000 after buying an additional 279,939 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,827,000 after buying an additional 175,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total value of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,846.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAC stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 2.44. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.