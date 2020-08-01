First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,322 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of BOK Financial worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,810.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,068. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.64.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

