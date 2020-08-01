Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,088 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $205,805,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.91.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.