Strs Ohio Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

MSM opened at $66.01 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

