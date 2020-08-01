Strs Ohio Boosts Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLIBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,373,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $78.39 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.17.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $3,928,073.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

