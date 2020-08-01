SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after buying an additional 593,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,078,000 after buying an additional 52,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after buying an additional 576,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,326,000 after buying an additional 143,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $130,712,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.