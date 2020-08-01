VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 124,599 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in VF by 37.3% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

