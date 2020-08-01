Strs Ohio Increases Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 5,511.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AMERCO by 44.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL stock opened at $317.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.63.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.