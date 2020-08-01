Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 1,614,086 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $12,206,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $5,722,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $3,202,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

