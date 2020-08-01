First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 517,715 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Extended Stay America worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 249,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

