First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.35 Million Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Slack worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WORK. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

In other news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $36,931,587.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,313.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,650.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,226,173 shares of company stock valued at $74,100,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WORK opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.66. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

