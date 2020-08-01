First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.57 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307,296 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Umpqua worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Umpqua by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Umpqua by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

UMPQ stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

