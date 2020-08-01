Cwm LLC Buys 88 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $4,817,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 50.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,403 shares of company stock valued at $5,879,003. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $211.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.99. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

