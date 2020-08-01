Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 36.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ingevity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.42. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

