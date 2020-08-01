First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2,587.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,781 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

NYSE ZBH opened at $134.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.30. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

