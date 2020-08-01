Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NCR were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 54.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NCR by 31.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 14,880.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 2,344.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.