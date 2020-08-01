22,800 Shares in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,718,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,295,000 after purchasing an additional 969,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,918,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of ESNT opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale acquired 50,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.