Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,932.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

