Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $765,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.