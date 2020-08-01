TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 76,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

TPH stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.67. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

